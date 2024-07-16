Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.31%.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
CCEL stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.47.
About Cryo-Cell International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cryo-Cell International
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.