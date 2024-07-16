Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $4,197,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

