Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 276.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

AZPN opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.