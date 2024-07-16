Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atrion Stock Performance

Atrion stock opened at $456.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.68. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $593.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.93.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atrion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.