Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $541.53 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,039.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00597690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00112818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00248437 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00043903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00068372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,255,333,219 coins and its circulating supply is 44,564,217,352 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

