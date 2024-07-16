Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.89 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001218 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,462,755 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.