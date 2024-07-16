Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.

