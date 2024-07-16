Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SW
Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.5 %
Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Westrock
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.