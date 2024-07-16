Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE SW opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $49.43.
Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.
