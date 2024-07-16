Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.01 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $112.01 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,984.24 or 0.99913844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11353431 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,930,017.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

