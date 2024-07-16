BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $147,176.84 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,322,515 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

