Wrapped Pulse One Day Volume Hits $1.89 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $383.52 million and $1.89 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,680,017,226,970 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,680,718,739,294.793. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000444 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $2,173,662.91 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

