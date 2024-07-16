Rarible Market Cap Reaches $47.33 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation.
Buying and Selling Rarible
