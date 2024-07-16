SALT Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $17,354.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,984.24 or 0.99913844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00070642 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0240466 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $19,263.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.