Ethena Staked USDe Price Up 0.1% This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $8.70 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,554,985,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,550,244,709.9118686. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08749694 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,020,601.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

