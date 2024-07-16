AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTSW opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

