authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 375,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

authID Price Performance

NASDAQ AUID opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. authID has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

In related news, Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 12,254 shares of authID stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other authID news, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 174,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in authID during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in authID by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in authID by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

