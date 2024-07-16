Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 238,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

