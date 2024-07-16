Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expands By 12.0%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AxoGen by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

AxoGen Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Read More

