Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.