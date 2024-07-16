Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Decreases By 8.0%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 521,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

ASTE stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Insider Activity at Astec Industries

In other news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

