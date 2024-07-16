Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Declines By 6.7%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Atlas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATCOL stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

