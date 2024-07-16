Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,457 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of Amdocs worth $47,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 251,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 204,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $97.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

