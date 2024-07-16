Sei Investments Co. Has $48.35 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,210 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $48,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $30,495,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.