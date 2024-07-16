Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $48,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

