Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173,692 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $49,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,268,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $284.60 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.