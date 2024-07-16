Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $49,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $203.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.03.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

