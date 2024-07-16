Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $50,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 11.9% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $188.27 and a 1 year high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

