Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,835 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Wix.com worth $53,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after buying an additional 166,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

