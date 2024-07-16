Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $52,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Diodes by 113.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,666,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.