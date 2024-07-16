Sei Investments Co. Has $53.76 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $53,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $858.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $798.27 and its 200-day moving average is $703.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.40.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

