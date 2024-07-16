The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $47,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE SHW opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.02.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.65.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
