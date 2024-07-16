Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,948 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $46,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 744,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after buying an additional 428,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 312,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

