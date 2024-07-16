Sei Investments Co. Purchases 30,189 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $45,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.07. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

