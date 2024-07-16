Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 101.54% and a negative net margin of 13,859.87%.

Loop Industries Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

About Loop Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.