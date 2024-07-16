Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 101.54% and a negative net margin of 13,859.87%.
Loop Industries Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Loop Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Loop Industries
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.