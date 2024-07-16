Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 36,908 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 192.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,438,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,784,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,857 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 656,873 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.