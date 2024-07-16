RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

RPM opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RPM International by 588.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

