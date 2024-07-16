UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $581.44.

NYSE UNH opened at $515.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

