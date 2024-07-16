Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,324,244.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,709 shares of company stock valued at $42,577,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

