Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

