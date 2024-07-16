Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
