iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,161.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.40. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

