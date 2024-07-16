Monero Price Reaches $160.59 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $160.59 or 0.00251050 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $82.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00595984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00112275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00068275 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

