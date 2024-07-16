Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

