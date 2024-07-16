Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,391 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 425.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

