Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

