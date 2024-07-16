Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 235.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

