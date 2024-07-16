Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,077 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after buying an additional 308,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.