15,110 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,032.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $3,830,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

