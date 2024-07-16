Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

