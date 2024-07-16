Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CION Investment worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CION. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CION Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,210 shares of company stock worth $39,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CION opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $665.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

