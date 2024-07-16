Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,950 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 123.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

